MedX Holdings Inc. Announces Final Change of Control

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Pink: MEDH), the “Company”, is pleased to announce a final change of control has been made effective.

CEO, Hans Enriquez, has acquired the majority voting preferred shares of the Company in consideration of a 24-month sub lease agreement on 3 acres of land controlled by Mr. Enriquez.



The former majority shareholder intends to develop a hemp processing facility to service an adjacent hemp farm also under development by Mr. Enriquez.



Stated CEO, Hans Enriquez: “I’m very happy we were able to close on this significant material event. Now that I have full majority voting authority over MEDH, the company can begin approving the acquisition strategy of adding new subsidiaries as well as executing our eventual name and ticker change.”



About MedX Holdings, Inc.: