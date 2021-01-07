 

MedX Holdings Inc. Announces Final Change of Control

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Pink: MEDH), the “Company”, is pleased to announce a final change of control has been made effective.

CEO, Hans Enriquez, has acquired the majority voting preferred shares of the Company in consideration of a 24-month sub lease agreement on 3 acres of land controlled by Mr. Enriquez.

The former majority shareholder intends to develop a hemp processing facility to service an adjacent hemp farm also under development by Mr. Enriquez.

Stated CEO, Hans Enriquez: “I’m very happy we were able to close on this significant material event. Now that I have full majority voting authority over MEDH, the company can begin approving the acquisition strategy of adding new subsidiaries as well as executing our eventual name and ticker change.”

About MedX Holdings, Inc.:

MedX Holdings, Inc. is a brands and acquisition company. Our vision is to develop brands and the ancillary infrastructure needed to create demand through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, licensing, franchising, and providing solutions to the emerging hemp and cannabis industry.

Contact:

MedX Holdings, Inc.

(737) 777 0420

info@medxholdings.co

Follow us on Twitter @MedX_Holdings

Website: www.medxholdings.co

Safe-Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements.


MedX Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



