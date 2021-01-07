Kinross to announce 2020 Q4/full-year results and 2021 guidance on February 10, 2021
Company also provides 2021 quarterly reporting dates
TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the “Company”) will release its 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year financial statements and operating results
on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, after market close. The Company will also provide its full-year 2021 guidance, mineral reserve and mineral resource statement as of December 31, 2020, and an
exploration and project update. Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET to present the results, followed by a question-and-answer
session.
The call-in numbers for the conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET are as follows:
Canada & US toll-free – +1 (833) 968-2237; Passcode: 9694745
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (825) 312-2059; Passcode: 9694745
Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):
Canada & US toll-free – +1 (800) 585-8367; Passcode: 9694745
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (416) 621-4642; Passcode: 9694745
You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.
Kinross' quarterly reporting schedule for the remainder of 2021 will be as follows:
-
Q1 2021 – Tuesday, May 11, 2021; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on
Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 7:45 a.m. ET.
-
Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Wednesday, May 12, 2021; the meeting will be held at 10 a.m. ET.
-
Q2 2021 – Wednesday, July 28, 2021; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on
Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET.
- Q3 2021 – Wednesday, November 10, 2021; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, Mauritania, and Russia. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).
Source: Kinross Gold Corporation
