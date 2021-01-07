Kinross to announce 2020 Q4/full-year results and 2021 guidance on February 10, 2021

Company also provides 2021 quarterly reporting dates

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the “Company”) will release its 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year financial statements and operating results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, after market close. The Company will also provide its full-year 2021 guidance, mineral reserve and mineral resource statement as of December 31, 2020, and an exploration and project update. Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET to present the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.



The call-in numbers for the conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET are as follows: