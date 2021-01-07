Nokia seals LTE/5G private wireless deal at Port of Seattle

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced an agreement with Tideworks Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carrix Inc., to deploy Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) at the Port of Seattle, Terminal 5.

Introduction of Nokia’s digital automation service platform with high-performance, industrial-grade LTE/5G private wireless networking will deliver major increases in efficiency, worker safety and terminal handling performance by reducing the complexity of port flow.

Capable of delivering seamless connectivity indoors and out across Terminal 5 operations, cranes, trucks and lifts, the deployment of private wireless will enhance communication between logistics parties. Nokia DAC also incorporates ruggedized tablets and smartphones for terminal-wide, mobile voice communications and yard inventory applications.

The agreement follows a successful Nokia DAC proof-of-concept trial at SSA Terminal’s (SSAT) Oakland International Container Terminal (OICT). The trial established that a small number of Nokia DAC private LTE radios, transmitting over a mix of shared and dedicated spectrum, provided superior coverage and reliability than approximately 200 existing Wi-Fi access points located across two Oakland sites.

Amanda Gress, Vice President of IT, Tideworks Technology, said: “The Nokia DAC platform proved its worth in rigorous testing at SSAT’s OICT Oakland terminal. It’s a logical next step to improve our terminal operating system reliability and ramp up future operational applications that require reliable and secure high-bandwidth performance. We look forward to securing and supporting the same kind of mobility, safety and productivity gains at SSAT’s Terminal 5 facility in Seattle.”

Matt Young, Vice President of U.S. Enterprise Sales, Nokia Cloud and Networking Services, said: “These use cases illustrate the benefits of private wireless in a port or intermodal terminal operation. Delivering new standards in network performance, Nokia DAC enables fast, resilient, cable-free operational connectivity. It also incorporates voice services and an edge computing platform that can handle terminal operating system data and industry-specific applications.”