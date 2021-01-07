 

Nokia seals LTE/5G private wireless deal at Port of Seattle

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 15:01  |  67   |   |   

Press Release

Nokia seals LTE/5G private wireless deal at Port of Seattle

  • Agreement follows successful Nokia trial at Oakland International Container Terminal
     
  • Private wireless network to augment Wi-Fi for enhanced redundancy and availability
     
  • Advances era of cable-free port and intermodal terminal operations
     
  • Ultra-reliability with seamless overlapping of LTE Bands B53 and B48

7 January 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced an agreement with Tideworks Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carrix Inc., to deploy Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) at the Port of Seattle, Terminal 5.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Nokia Corporation!
Short
Basispreis 3,45€
Hebel 16,31
Ask 0,22
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Introduction of Nokia’s digital automation service platform with high-performance, industrial-grade LTE/5G private wireless networking will deliver major increases in efficiency, worker safety and terminal handling performance by reducing the complexity of port flow.

Capable of delivering seamless connectivity indoors and out across Terminal 5 operations, cranes, trucks and lifts, the deployment of private wireless will enhance communication between logistics parties. Nokia DAC also incorporates ruggedized tablets and smartphones for terminal-wide, mobile voice communications and yard inventory applications.

The agreement follows a successful Nokia DAC proof-of-concept trial at SSA Terminal’s (SSAT) Oakland International Container Terminal (OICT). The trial established that a small number of Nokia DAC private LTE radios, transmitting over a mix of shared and dedicated spectrum, provided superior coverage and reliability than approximately 200 existing Wi-Fi access points located across two Oakland sites.

Amanda Gress, Vice President of IT, Tideworks Technology, said: “The Nokia DAC platform proved its worth in rigorous testing at SSAT’s OICT Oakland terminal. It’s a logical next step to improve our terminal operating system reliability and ramp up future operational applications that require reliable and secure high-bandwidth performance. We look forward to securing and supporting the same kind of mobility, safety and productivity gains at SSAT’s Terminal 5 facility in Seattle.”

Matt Young, Vice President of U.S. Enterprise Sales, Nokia Cloud and Networking Services, said: “These use cases illustrate the benefits of private wireless in a port or intermodal terminal operation. Delivering new standards in network performance, Nokia DAC enables fast, resilient, cable-free operational connectivity. It also incorporates voice services and an edge computing platform that can handle terminal operating system data and industry-specific applications.”

Seite 1 von 2
Nokia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia seals LTE/5G private wireless deal at Port of Seattle Press Release Nokia seals LTE/5G private wireless deal at Port of Seattle Agreement follows successful Nokia trial at Oakland International Container Terminal Private wireless network to augment Wi-Fi for enhanced redundancy and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Niu Technologies Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes its Strategic ESG Statement
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Immutep Completes Recruitment of Head and Neck Cancer Patients of Phase II TACTI-002 Study
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:54 Uhr
INDEX-MONITOR: JPMorgan sieht Infineon im März als EuroStoxx-Kandidat
06.01.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt NOKIA auf 'Neutral'
06.01.21
Nokia and Zain KSA smarten up Saudi homes and offices with 5G-powered FWA and Wi-Fi 6
28.12.20
Nokia selected by Thailand’s dtac as its first 5G partner
26.12.20
3 Top-Tech-Aktien unter 20 Dollar pro Aktie
26.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 52/20
22.12.20
Nokia Corporation financial calendar for 2021
21.12.20
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
21.12.20
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
19.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 51/20

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
63.768
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden