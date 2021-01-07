 

Commercial Development Work Commences for Zero-Emission Marine Vessels Powered by Next Generation Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 15:02  |  40   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: "VRB") (OTCBB: "APAFF") (FRANKFURT: "NWN") (the "Company") is pleased to announce that commercial development work has commenced for the first phase of key design and engineering of next-generation vanadium redox flow-battery systems ("VRFB Battery") for marine propulsion applications.

Phase I work will be managed by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary in the European Union, VanadiumCorp GmbH, under the direction of VanadiumCorp’s Chief Technology Officer, Dr. G. Y. Champagne. A multidisciplinary engineering team, located in Germany, Netherlands, and North America is focusing on Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) system architecture, components & parts design and other required tasks leading up to delivering VRFB cells and stacks of incremental sizes for testing to local research and development (R&D) partners near the established VanadiumCorp GmbH facility in Germany. In addition to this effort, R&D partners will conduct some specific lab-level material and electrolyte tests to support the engineering work and integration of the VRFB in marine vessels.

Phase I work is part of multi-phase development schedule that forms the basis of definitive agreements required to officialise a trilateral partnership with Conoship International Projects BV ("CONOSHIP") from the Netherlands and Vega Reederei and Partners GmbH ("VEGA") from Germany targeting Zero-Emission shipping markets with next generation redox flow batteries. Key advancements in energy density form a strong business case and stem from VanadiumCorp’s research and development cooperation with CENELEST (The German-Australian Alliance for Electrochemical Technologies for the Storage of Renewable Energy that combines the strengths of both the Fraunhofer ICT (Institute for Chemical Technology) and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in redox flow battery systems.

The role of VanadiumCorp is to develop the main components of the VRFB system that include a battery stack of appropriate power size and an optimized electrolyte formulation of favourable energy density. VanadiumCorp will enlist its skilled partners in electrolyte production, VRFB Battery manufacturing and R&D in subsequent stages of work.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Adriaan Bakker,

President and Chief Executive Officer

About Conoship International Projects BV

Conoship International Projects BV is wholly owned by Conoship International (Conoship). Conoship is an ambitious and innovative ship design and engineering office. Founded in 1952 as the central design office for a group of Northern Dutch shipyards, Conoship International developed a strikingly wide range of ships, from general cargo vessels, tankers, dredgers, to ferries and offshore vessels. Over 2,000 ships were built based on Conoship designs, operating all around the world. Conoship are passionate ship designers supporting their clients in realising their vision during all phases of the shipbuilding process. For more information, please visit www.conoship.com.

About Vega Reederei and Partners GmbH

Headquartered at the Port of Hamburg, Vega is one of the world's fastest-growing shipping companies. Vega offers its customers a wide range of services that include shipbuilding, shipping operations, chartering, ship disposal and financial services. For more information, please visit www.vega-reederei.de.

About VanadiumCorp:

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is an integrated green technology company with strategic vanadium mineral deposit assets. VanadiumCorp is focused on commercializing disruptive technologies to process mineral concentrates, produce and recycle vanadium electrolytes sustainably, and construct next generation vanadium redox flow-battery "VRFB" systems. VRFBs are 100% green technology from mine to battery when hydrometallurgical processes produce the vanadium source commodity. (See VanadiumCorp's 100% owned & patented "VEPT" green process technology).

Proven VRFB technologies improve renewable energy efficiencies by storing temporary energy surpluses and feeding them back into the electrical grid as required. VanadiumCorp also wholly owns one of the largest and metallurgically favourable vanadium mineral deposits in the world, located in mining-friendly Quebec, Canada.

Adriaan Bakker
President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information:

Adriaan Bakker,
President and CEO, VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
(TSX-V: “VRB”) (OTCBB: "APAFF") (FRANKFURT: "NWN")
By phone: 1-604-385-4489
By email: ab@vanadiumcorp.com
 Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Vanadiumcorp Resource Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Commercial Development Work Commences for Zero-Emission Marine Vessels Powered by Next Generation Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: "VRB") (OTCBB: "APAFF") (FRANKFURT: "NWN") (the "Company") is pleased to announce that commercial development work has commenced for the first phase …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Niu Technologies Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes its Strategic ESG Statement
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Immutep Completes Recruitment of Head and Neck Cancer Patients of Phase II TACTI-002 Study
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:56 Uhr
goldinvest.de: VanadiumCorp. - Europäische Allianz für emissionsfreie Schifffahrt!
06.01.21
VanadiumCorp unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung hinsichtlich trilateraler Partnerschaft für kommerzielle Entwicklung von Flüssigbatterie-Technologie der nächsten Generation für emissionsfreie Seefahrzeuge/Schiffe
06.01.21
VanadiumCorp Trilateral Partnership MOU Signed to Commercially Develop Next-Generation Flow Battery Technology for Zero-Emission Marine Vessels/Ships
06.01.21
goldinvest.de: VanadiumCorp verdoppelt Privatplatzierung auf 1 Mio. CAD
15.12.20
goldinvest.de: Vanadiumcorp - Ressourcen von 214 Mio. Tonnen Erz reichen für Jahrzehnte
14.12.20
VanadiumCorp Files NI 43-101 Technical Report
09.12.20
goldinvest.de: Ermöglicht VanadiumCorp-Forschung mobile Vanadium-Redox-Flow-Batterien?
08.12.20
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for Mobile Applications

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
233
VanadiumCorp, ehemals PacificOre Mining