 

FormFactor Announces Participation at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conference:

Needham 23rd Annual Growth Conference
Location: Virtual
Date: January 13th, 2021
Presentation Time: 2:45 pm ET

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentation, which can be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com. Replay of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
ir@formfactor.com


