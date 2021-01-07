DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Expansion of Digital Medication Management Capabilities Through Acquisition of SMARTPATIENT. 07.01.2021 / 15:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Strategic acquisition of the Munich-based specialist for digital medication management.

1.4 million patients are actively using SMARTPATIENT's MyTherapy app to better manage their medications and improve adherence.

The expansion of digital health services is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's growth strategy.

Venlo, the Netherlands, 07 January 2021. Today, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. entered into a contract for the full acquisition of Munich-based SMARTPATIENT GmbH. The founder-managed company is one of the leading providers of digital health services,

SMARTPATIENT's MyTherapy app helps patients living well with almost any chronic disease and adhering to their treatment. In addition to managing their medications, the app provides a health journal for capturing measurements and symptoms and also compiles printable health reports. Around 1.4 million patients are actively using the app. For partners in the pharmaceutical industry, MyTherapy serves as operating system for digital patient solutions: By means of modules, partners can provide their patients with tailored support for specific diseases or medications - in an app most patients are using several times every day.

By acquiring SMARTPATIENT, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE accelerates its buildup of technological and digital health capabilities even more rapidly. Digital process capabilities and digital patient offerings are of increasing importance for realizing growth opportunities arising from Germany's expected introduction of electronic prescriptions in mid-2021. In addition, the joint capabilities are opening up new opportunities for further deepening SMARTPATIENT's partnerships with leaders from life science and health care industries.