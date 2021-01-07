NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Acquires Digital Health Provider SMARTPATIENT.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Acquires Digital Health Provider SMARTPATIENT.

Strategic acquisition of the Munich-based specialist for digital medication management.

The expansion of digital health services is a key part of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's growth strategy.

Venlo, the Netherlands, 07 January 2021. Today, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. entered into a contract for the full acquisition of Munich-based SMARTPATIENT GmbH. The fast-growing and founder-managed company is one of the leading providers of digital health services.

The MyTherapy app developed by SMARTPATIENT can be used with almost all chronic diseases and offers a range of services in the area of digital medication management.

The acquisition of SMARTPATIENT enables SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE to expand its technological expertise in the digital health services area even more rapidly. Both companies expect significant positive effects from the expanded service offering, especially in the Rx market segment.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the exact purchasing price. In addition to an upfront cash component, the purchase price is comprised of three subsequent tranches, settled in part through shares of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE. The overall purchase price is in the upper double-digit million euro range. The founders and the current management team will continue to manage SMARTPATIENT's operations.