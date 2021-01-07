 

Tyler Technologies Named to 2021 GovTech 100 List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 15:17  |  42   |   |   

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL), the largest company in North America solely focused on providing software and services to the public sector, has been selected as a GovTech 100 company for 2021.

The annual list is published by Government Technology magazine, a division of e.Republic Inc., and recognizes 100 companies focused on making a difference in state and local government agencies across the United States. The list is shaped by a variety of key market experts, government employees, investors, and Government Technology’s editorial team. 2021 marks the fifth consecutive year Tyler has been recognized.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Government Technology as a GovTech 100 company this year,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “Tyler is committed to helping the public sector build stronger, safer, and more vibrant communities. I’m especially proud that we partnered closely with our clients to address unique challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic over the past year, making government more accessible and simplifying complex processes through technology.”

With this singular focus on the public sector, Tyler delivers the industry’s most comprehensive solutions, which connect agencies, jurisdictions, and citizens. Through this, Tyler is building a digital infrastructure to support thriving communities across the country.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Tyler Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tyler Technologies Named to 2021 GovTech 100 List Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL), the largest company in North America solely focused on providing software and services to the public sector, has been selected as a GovTech 100 company for 2021. The annual list is published by Government …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
SC Health Corp. Enters into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire a Next Generation Developer ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Maine Launches e-Filing in Select Courts With Tyler Technologies’ eFileMaine Solution
23.12.20
Tyler Technologies to Participate in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
22.12.20
Tyler Technologies to Provide Case Management Solution to Akron Municipal Court in Ohio
15.12.20
Tyler Technologies to Provide Tax Billing and Collection System to Shelby County, Tennessee

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.20
1
Tyler Technologies