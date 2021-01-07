Draganfly Exhibiting at Consumer Electronics Show

Draganfly will be featuring its Vital Intelligence system which can enable existing camera systems or cameras on kiosks, drones, tables and smartphones to measure vital signs as well as its Varigard 24hr pathogen sequestration and kill sanitizing spray applied via patented drone.

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that it will be attending this year’s Consumer and Electronics Show taking place virtually January 11-14, 2021.

“We are very proud to be bringing Draganfly to CES this year,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “CES is rooted in technology innovation. Draganfly is excited to showcase our innovations which we rolled out through the National Safely Opening Site and National Safely Opening Schools COVID-19 safety protocol. This included the development of our Vital Intelligence health-tech, our drone vaccination delivery and our 24-hour sequestration sanitizer delivered to stadiums, arenas, malls and conference centers delivered by drone.”

Draganfly will provide a live demo of its Vital Intelligence technology on January 13, 2021 at 130PM PST/430PM EST. Click here to register.

Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO will discuss how the Draganfly Vital Intelligence technology was designed and implemented for Alabama State University. Draganfly worked with Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr, President of ASU, and local senators to help reopen the campus in September, 2020 when COVID19 outbreaks on campuses across the United States were at an all-time high.

Dr. Jack Chow, Former US Ambassador and Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization on Infectious Disease and current Draganfly Board of Advisors member, will address the current Global Pandemic scenario and the important role of Draganfly within public facilities.

Dr. Javaan Chahl, Defense science and technology chair at the University of South Australia and Chief Scientist for Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence platform, will provide a live demo of the Draganfly Vital Sign Assessment technology which provides a quick, non-invasive (contactless) and anonymous measurement of an elevated body temperature and, with voluntary consent, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygenation all from a camera that takes seconds to capture.