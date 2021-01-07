Ozop Energy Solutions Announces New Subsidiary

Ozop Energy Systems vision is to be a global leader of supply chain solutions within the renewable energy market. With the coming growth surge in renewable energy, we expect to capture a substantial share of these emerging and maturing sectors.

“Throughout our 29 years, PCTI has developed a rich history of manufacturing partners, enabling us to engineer and distribute additional product lines beyond what we manufacture in house. As the deployment of energy storage projects increases globally, we found an opportunity to provide one-stop-shopping for not only our clients, but for the industry,” stated Brian P Conway, Chief Executive Officer of OZSC. "Ozop Energy Systems will address customer project demand streams through our online catalogue portal or directly with our procurement specialists interfacing directly with suppliers around the globe. Whether it’s an EV station or an entire municipal storage grid, Ozop Energy Systems will be the key resource of top-quality products and solutions via our premier manufacturing partners”

For more information on PCTI please follow on the link, www.pcti.com .

Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.

https://twitter.com/OzopEnergy

https://www.facebook.com/OzopEnergy/

The Waypoint Refinery (discord.com)

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozopenergy.com/ ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. ( www.pcti.com ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the Company’s mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with a standard of continued innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”

###

Investor Relations Contact

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC

845-397-2956

www.thewaypointrefinery.com