 

Telos Announces Latest Version of its Next-Generation Cyber Risk Management Platform

Xacta.io 1.5 expands support for scanning and compliance of AWS cloud resources

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation, a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced the launch of Xacta.io 1.5, the latest version of its cyber risk and compliance analytics platform. Xacta.io 1.5 now offers full vulnerability and asset management support for AWS cloud resources, maximizing the value of security risk and compliance data to derive intelligence required to actively manage cyber risk in both on-premises and multi-cloud environments.

A recent survey conducted by an independent research firm found that nearly nine in 10 organizations (86%) believe compliance would be an issue when moving their systems, applications and infrastructure to the cloud. Xacta.io’s ability to ingest cloud data for faster and concise analysis of vulnerabilities in the cloud alleviates this burden of transition.

With Xacta.io 1.5, users can now scan their AWS cloud resources and import the results into Xacta.io to include in their vulnerability analysis alongside their on-premises assets. Information gathered by Xacta.io can assist in making decisions pertaining to system authorization, remediation prioritization, process and status reporting, resource investments, risk avoidance, and more.

“In our work as industry analysts, we see enterprise customers asking about cloud resource scanning just about every day,” said Ed Amoroso, CEO of research and advisory firm TAG Cyber. “I’m so glad to see the Telos team offering this advanced capability in Xacta.”

The latest version of Xacta.io also features the addition of a number of new scanner integrations which further build on support for cloud resources, including:

  • Splunk Integration: Splunk, a data platform for collecting and analyzing data from scanners and devices, is now available at both the site and system level for more granular control of data, providing a common information model (CIM) to help normalize data to match a common standard.
  • Amazon Inspector: Amazon Inspector tests the network accessibility of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances and the security state of applications that run on those instances, assessing cloud applications for exposure, vulnerabilities, and deviations from configuration best practices. After performing an assessment, Amazon Inspector produces a detailed list of security findings that is organized by level of severity.
  • Xacta HostInfo: Xacta HostInfo is a data-gathering application developed by Telos that can be deployed as an agent or a utility tool from a host computer or a cloud environment. Designed to collect detailed data as well as run automated tests, Xacta HostInfo can be used to manage security risk and compliance of containerized systems and workloads running supported operating systems.

Findings from each of these tools can be imported into Xacta.io for fast and meaningful analysis, and results can be mapped to security controls to automate control validation of on-premises and cloud-based resources.

“The latest release of Xacta.io provides customers with options to ingest data needed to automate asset inventory, vulnerability management, compliance validation, and continuous monitoring across AWS cloud resources,” said Richard Tracy, CSO, Telos. “These are critical functions of a comprehensive cyber risk and compliance management program for complex environments that span on-premises and cloud.”

For more information about Xacta solutions and services, visit: www.telos.com/xacta

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

Contact:
Mia Damiano
Merritt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
Email: damiano@merrittgrp.com        
Phone: (610) 564-6773


