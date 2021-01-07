 

Dynasil Appoints Militram Futuristic Technologies to Target Israel’s Fast Growing Industrial, Commercial and Military Segments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 15:30  |  48   |   |   

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Dynasil Corporation of America ("Dynasil" or the "Company"), a leading developer and manufacturer of optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for homeland security, medical and industrial markets, today announces that it has appointed Militram Futuristic Technologies of Israel to pursue the growing demand in Israel’s industrial, commercial and military segments.

“This is an important development for each of the Dynasil subsidiaries being able to serve the growing demands of the commercial, industrial, defense and military segments in Israel,” said Peter Sulick, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Dynasil. “It makes Dynasil’s deep-rooted expertise in optical materials, components, coatings, scintillation and detection solutions, and radiation detection and imaging, accessible to Israeli companies – both in government and industry.”

Dynasil’s manufacturing operations in the US will extend Militram and its customers in Israel the use of U.S. FMF/FMS congressional funding for the Israeli systems market.

Militram Futuristic Technologies will represent products and solutions from Dynasil Fused Silica (DFS), Evaporated Metal Films (EMF Corp.), Hilger Crystals, and Optometrics. Dynasil joins an exclusive club of world-leading photonics companies represented by Militram in Israel.

About Dynasil
Dynasil Corporation of America develops and manufactures optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. Combining world-class expertise in research and materials science with extensive experience in manufacturing and product development, Dynasil is commercializing products including dual-mode radiation detection solutions for Homeland Security and commercial applications and sensors for non-destructive testing. Dynasil has an impressive portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents. The Company is based in Newton, MA, with additional operations in MA, MN, NY, NJ and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com.

About Militram
Militram is a leading solution provider of high-tech, leading-edge components, systems, sub systems and equipment. It is Israel’s largest and oldest representative company in electro optics with broad reach in both industrial and large military programs. It has the systems knowledge to support large military, airborne and space programs as well as highly qualified high-level personnel to support them.

SOURCE Dynasil Corporation of America 

CONTACT: Contact: 
Patty Kehe 
Corporate Secretary 
Dynasil Corporation of America 
Phone: 617.668.6855 
pkehe@dynasil.com

Dynasil Of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dynasil Appoints Militram Futuristic Technologies to Target Israel’s Fast Growing Industrial, Commercial and Military Segments NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Dynasil Corporation of America ("Dynasil" or the "Company"), a leading developer and manufacturer of optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Niu Technologies Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes its Strategic ESG Statement
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Immutep Completes Recruitment of Head and Neck Cancer Patients of Phase II TACTI-002 Study
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe