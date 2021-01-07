Constellation Pharmaceuticals Appoints Brendan Delaney as Chief Commercial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNST) today announced the appointment of Brendan Delaney to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 11, 2021. In this role, Mr. Delaney will be responsible for building and leading the Company’s commercial organization and pre-launch preparations in support of CPI-0610, which has the potential to be a disease-modifying therapy for patients living with myelofibrosis.



“Brendan is joining Constellation at a pivotal time, and I look forward to working with him to advance the treatment paradigm for patients with myelofibrosis,” said Jigar Raythatha, President and Chief Executive Officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals. “With more than 25 years of experience in hematology and oncology commercialization, Brendan’s expertise will be invaluable as we prepare for the potential launch of our first product, CPI-0610—the first potential new myelofibrosis therapy beyond JAK inhibitors.”