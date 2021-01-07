Constellation Pharmaceuticals Appoints Brendan Delaney as Chief Commercial Officer
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNST) today announced the appointment of Brendan Delaney to the newly created position of Chief
Commercial Officer, effective January 11, 2021. In this role, Mr. Delaney will be responsible for building and leading the Company’s commercial organization and pre-launch preparations in support
of CPI-0610, which has the potential to be a disease-modifying therapy for patients living with myelofibrosis.
“Brendan is joining Constellation at a pivotal time, and I look forward to working with him to advance the treatment paradigm for patients with myelofibrosis,” said Jigar Raythatha, President and Chief Executive Officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals. “With more than 25 years of experience in hematology and oncology commercialization, Brendan’s expertise will be invaluable as we prepare for the potential launch of our first product, CPI-0610—the first potential new myelofibrosis therapy beyond JAK inhibitors.”
“I am excited to join Constellation and look forward to leading preparations for the Company’s first commercial product launch,” said Brendan Delaney, Chief Commercial Officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals. “It’s gratifying to work toward advancing the standard of care for patients with myelofibrosis. CPI-0610 is a highly promising Phase 3 product candidate with the potential to address unmet medical needs that have been identified by both patients and physicians.”
Mr. Delaney has a track record of global commercial success that spans more than two decades in the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Constellation, Mr. Delaney served as Chief Commercial Officer at Immunomedics, where he built and led the marketing, sales, market access, and commercial operations teams in preparation for that Company’s first commercial product launch. Previously, he served in several senior positions of increasing responsibility at Celgene, including most recently as Vice President, U.S. Commercial Hematology Oncology. Earlier in his career, Brendan held various sales, marketing and product management roles at Novartis Oncology and Genentech, where he directed successful product launches for several blockbuster brands. He earned an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a B.A. in biology from Rutgers University.
