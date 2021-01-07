Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Dianne Whitfield as Chief Human Resources Officer

Most recently, Ms. Whitfield served as Vice President and Head of Human Resources for Evolus, Inc., where she led efforts to support the commercialization of the startup company’s first approved product. While at Evolus, she designed strategy and executed programs focused on recruiting top talent and building a positive culture and an effective employee experience, to drive engagement and business results.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and deliver breakthrough treatments to transform the lives of patients with common and poorly treated diseases, starting with the eye, today announced the appointment of Dianne Whitfield to the position of Chief Human Resources (HR) Officer. Ms. Whitfield has more than 20 years of experience in human resources, including over a decade of management and leadership experiences in the life sciences industry.

“Dianne’s appointment to the position of Chief HR Officer comes at an incredibly exciting time for our business, as we lay the foundation for long-term organizational growth,” said Bobak Azamian, MD, PhD, CEO, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “Dianne brings a wealth of leadership experience, including her recent tenure at Evolus, where she built a talented, multifunctional team in a growing startup, defined an engaging culture, and supported the launch of a new pharmaceutical product. We look forward to Dianne’s leadership as we continue to build the Tarsus team and a culture that will best enable our company’s mission.”

Prior to Evolus, Ms. Whitfield held positions of increasing responsibility at Allergan (an AbbVie company) where she progressed to the role of Director of Global Human Resources. Her experience there spanned a variety of human resources business partnership and leadership roles where she supported both the Commercial and Research & Development organizations and led enterprise-wide initiatives in Global Talent Management. She has broad experience building organizations and supporting product launches in multiple therapeutic areas including eye care, as well as expertise in developing culture and talent programs to drive organizational success. Dianne holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Social Behavior from the University of California, Irvine and a Masters in Social Work from California State University, Long Beach.