DGAP-Adhoc MLP SE: MLP in negotiations to acquire RVM
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MLP SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
MLP is meanwhile involved in promising negotiations to acquire RVM Versicherungsmakler GmbH & Co. KG. MLP intends to acquire the company and its key subsidiaries. The contract could be concluded in the first quarter of 2021.
RVM is an industrial insurance broker that focuses on medium-sized clients. It has around 200 employees that serve more than 2,500 companies. A possible deal would allow MLP to strategically expand its market position in the field of commercial and industrial insurance.
However, it remains to be seen whether the acquisition will actually go ahead and, if so, under which conditions. Among other things the process is also dependent on gaining the necessary consent from the respective management bodies.
Contact/notifying person:
Jan Berg
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 6222 308 4595
Email: jan.berg@mlp.de
07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6222-308-8320
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6222-308-1131
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@mlp.de
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006569908
|WKN:
|656990
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1159140
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1159140 07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: MLP Massenflucht der \"Wiesloecher\"?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare