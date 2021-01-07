MLP is meanwhile involved in promising negotiations to acquire RVM Versicherungsmakler GmbH & Co. KG. MLP intends to acquire the company and its key subsidiaries. The contract could be concluded in the first quarter of 2021.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MLP SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover MLP SE: MLP in negotiations to acquire RVM 07-Jan-2021 / 15:34 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RVM is an industrial insurance broker that focuses on medium-sized clients. It has around 200 employees that serve more than 2,500 companies. A possible deal would allow MLP to strategically expand its market position in the field of commercial and industrial insurance.

However, it remains to be seen whether the acquisition will actually go ahead and, if so, under which conditions. Among other things the process is also dependent on gaining the necessary consent from the respective management bodies.

