 

DGAP-Adhoc MLP SE: MLP in negotiations to acquire RVM

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.01.2021, 15:34  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MLP SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
MLP SE: MLP in negotiations to acquire RVM

07-Jan-2021 / 15:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP is meanwhile involved in promising negotiations to acquire RVM Versicherungsmakler GmbH & Co. KG. MLP intends to acquire the company and its key subsidiaries. The contract could be concluded in the first quarter of 2021.

RVM is an industrial insurance broker that focuses on medium-sized clients. It has around 200 employees that serve more than 2,500 companies. A possible deal would allow MLP to strategically expand its market position in the field of commercial and industrial insurance.

However, it remains to be seen whether the acquisition will actually go ahead and, if so, under which conditions. Among other things the process is also dependent on gaining the necessary consent from the respective management bodies.

Contact/notifying person:

Jan Berg

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 6222 308 4595

Email: jan.berg@mlp.de

07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6222-308-8320
Fax: +49 (0)6222-308-1131
E-mail: investorrelations@mlp.de
Internet: www.mlp-se.de
ISIN: DE0006569908
WKN: 656990
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1159140

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1159140  07-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159140&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetMLP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: MLP Massenflucht der \"Wiesloecher\"?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc MLP SE: MLP in negotiations to acquire RVM DGAP-Ad-hoc: MLP SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover MLP SE: MLP in negotiations to acquire RVM 07-Jan-2021 / 15:34 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung im Rahmen eines beschleunigten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys ernennt Sung Lee zum Chief Financial Officer
Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH: Wohninvestmentmarkt Deutschland 2020
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Die BRAIN-Gruppe kauft Biosun ...
DGAP-News: 1.5 Billion Euro Tourism Investment in Spain by a Turkish Investor
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac und Bayer arbeiten gemeinsam an COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV
DGAP-News: Northern Data übernimmt grünen Rechenzentrumsstandort in Nordschweden
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero SE platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWING THE END OF THE BREXIT TRANSITION ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für Tafasitamab bei Swissmedic ...
PNE AG hat weitere Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA) für Betreiber vermittelt
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:34 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP in Verhandlungen über Erwerb von RVM (deutsch)
15:34 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP in Verhandlungen über Erwerb von RVM
05.01.21
MLP: Viertes Quartal beeinflusst Prognose
04.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP SE erwartet für 2020 Übertreffen der eigenen EBIT Prognose (deutsch)
04.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP SE expects to exceed its EBIT forecast for 2020
04.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP SE erwartet für 2020 Übertreffen der eigenen EBIT Prognose

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
4.466
MLP Massenflucht der \"Wiesloecher\"?
18.01.20
2.750
MLP Fondspolice / Erfahrungen