 

LTC Senior Management to Participate in the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference and the Stifel 2021 Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 15:30  |  44   |   |   

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced that senior management will participate in the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference on Monday, January 11 and Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

In addition, on January 19, 2021, senior management will participate in the Stifel 2021 Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference.

The Company’s presentation packages will be available on the Company’s website at http://ir.ltcreit.com/Presentations.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All forward looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.

LTC Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LTC Senior Management to Participate in the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference and the Stifel 2021 Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced that senior management will participate in the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference on Monday, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
SC Health Corp. Enters into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire a Next Generation Developer ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
LTC Declares Its Monthly Common Stock Cash Dividend for the First Quarter of 2021
04.01.21
10.000 Euro investieren, 48,75 Euro Dividende pro Monat erhalten: Diese Chance 2021 nutzen?
17.12.20
LTC Reduces 2021 Rent Escalations

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.07.20
18
Monatliche Top Dividenden mit Zukunftspotanzial