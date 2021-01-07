 

MedinCell Announces the Resume of Listing of Its Shares on Euronext Paris as of the Opening of the Stock Exchange Tomorrow

The listing of the MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) shares on Euronext Paris has been suspended at the request of the Company as of 9:00 am CET today, pending the publication of a press release.

Trading on Euronext Paris will resume tomorrow at the opening of the markets.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

