 

Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Successful Overnight Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 15:34  |  30   |   |   

A high quality portfolio consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight marketing of up to 2,642,000 Preferred Shares and up to 2,642,000 Class A Shares of the Company. Total proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $52.7 million.

The offering is being co-led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Scotia Capital Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, and will also include BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, Raymond James Ltd., Desjardins Securities Inc., Hampton Securities, Mackie Research Capital Corporation, and Manulife Securities Incorporated.

The sales period of the overnight offering has now ended.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 14, 2021 and is subject to certain closing conditions including approval by the TSX.

The Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.15 per Preferred Share to yield 6.7% and the Class A Shares were offered at a price of $9.80 per Class A Share to yield 15.4%.

The closing price on the TSX of each of the Preferred Shares and the Class A Shares on January 6, 2021 was $10.49 and $9.87, respectively.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows:

Bank of Montreal National Bank of Canada Bank of America Corp.
The Bank of Nova Scotia Manulife Financial Corporation Citigroup Inc.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Sun Life Financial Services of Canada Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Royal Bank of Canada Great-West Lifeco Inc. JP Morgan Chase & Co.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank CI Financial Corp. Wells Fargo & Co.

The Company’s investment objectives are:

Preferred Shares:

  1. to provide holders of the Preferred Shares with fixed, cumulative preferential monthly cash dividends currently in the amount of 6.75% annually, to be set by the Board of Directors annually subject to a minimum of 5.50% until 2025; and
  2. on or about the termination date, currently December 1, 2025 (subject to further 5 year extensions thereafter), to pay the holders of the Preferred Shares $10.00 per Preferred Share.

Class A Shares:

  1. to provide holders of the Class A Shares with regular monthly cash dividends in an amount to be determined by the Board of the Directors; and
  2. to permit holders to participate in all growth in the net asset value of the Company above $10 per Unit, by paying holders on or about the termination date of December 1, 2025 (subject to further 5 year extensions thereafter) such amounts as remain in the Company after paying $10 per Preferred Share.

A prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated October 22, 2019 containing important detailed information about the Preferred Shares and the Class A Shares being offered will be filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces of Canada. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the agents listed above. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities being offered until the prospectus supplement has been filed with the Securities Commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com
info@quadravest.com


Financial 15 Sp/Sh Cl-A CAD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Successful Overnight Offering A high quality portfolio consisting of 15 North American Financial Services CompaniesTORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Financial 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight marketing of up to …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Niu Technologies Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes its Strategic ESG Statement
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Immutep Completes Recruitment of Head and Neck Cancer Patients of Phase II TACTI-002 Study
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Overnight Offering
17.12.20
Financial 15 Split Corp. to Begin Post-Consolidation Trading