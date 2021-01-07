 

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. Announces $8.7 Million Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) (“Onconova”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer, today announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with certain institutional accredited investors to purchase in a registered direct offering 19,550,562 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.445 per share.

Participating investors include Lincoln Park Capital, and Sio Capital.

The gross proceeds to Onconova from this offering are expected to be $8.7 million. The offering is expected to close on or about January 11, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Onconova anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities are being offered by Onconova pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the base prospectus contained therein (File No. 333-237844). The offering of the securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. A prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the securities being offered will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., Inc., 375 Pheasant Run Newtown, PA 18940, Attention: Avi Oler, by phone at 267-759-3680 or email at ir@onconova.us.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of the prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is planned in the U.S. to commence in the first half of 2021. Onconova’s product candidate oral rigosertib is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 investigator-initiated study targeting patients with KRAS+ lung adenocarcinoma in combination with nivolumab. Preclinical work with rigosertib in COVID-19 is ongoing as well. Although some preclinical experiments with rigosertib in cellular models demonstrated marked inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication, we do not anticipate conducting clinical trials with rigosertib in COVID-19 without securing additional funding. For more information, please visit www.onconova.com.

