EVOTEC TO ATTEND UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

Hamburg, Germany, 07 January 2021:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that its management will be presenting at and attending the following upcoming conferences in the first quarter of 2021:

J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference 2021

  • Date: Monday, 11 January - Thursday, 14 January 2021
                Presentation: Tuesday, 12 January, 7.30 am EST (1.30 pm CET, 12.30 pm GMT, 4.30 am PST)
  • Venue: Virtual
  • Attendee: Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer

Commerzbank German Investment Seminar

  • Date: Wednesday, 13 January 2021
  • Venue: Virtual
  • Attendee: Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer

UniCredit Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference

  • Date: Wednesday, 20 January 2021
                Presentation: Wednesday, 20 January, 12 pm CET
  • Venue: Virtual
  • Attendee: Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer

BioCapital Europe

  • Date: Thursday, 11 March 2021
  • Venue: Virtual
  • Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer



ABOUT EVOTEC SE
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,400 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

