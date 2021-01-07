Arch Insurance Announces Entry Into Consumer Product and Home Warranty Markets

The new programs are supported by the Arch Warranty and Lender Solutions (AWLS) team, which is based in Kansas City, Missouri, and specializes in underwriting consumer warranty, automotive finance and insurance (F&I), and lender-placed insurance. The offering provides best-in-class solutions for products such as consumer electronics, appliances, mobile, furniture, HVAC and home warranty.

Arch Insurance today announced its entry into the Consumer Product and Home Warranty markets. With this offering, Arch will focus on its “underwriting only” partnership approach for original equipment manufacturers (OEM), third party administrators, obligors and insurtechs by providing underwriting, compliance, data analytics and nationwide obligor access.

“We knew that Arch could be a unique solution provider in the Consumer and Home Warranty markets,” said Emilee Kuhn, Executive Vice President of AWLS. “So we started building the pipes and plumbing necessary to support our client partners. That meant having a 50-state obligor solution, leading back-end data analytics capabilities, and processes all ready to go. Additionally, we’re unique in our ability to seamlessly support both U.S. and Canadian business for partners needing a comprehensive North American solution.”

Client partners can create custom solutions for Retail and OEM limited warranty and service contract programs. Arch services include use of proprietary predictive data analytic platforms, state and federal compliance support and superior localized customer service.

“With over 15 years of limited warranty and service contract experience and millions of contracts covered, the Consumer and Home Warranty markets are a logical extension for us,” said Brian Olson, Vice President of AWLS. “Arch’s world-class team of industry and subject-matter experts brings next-level insight and expertise into underwriting, compliance and data analytics.”

Sales inquiries should be directed to Brian Olson at bolson@archinsurance.com or 785.917.9834.

