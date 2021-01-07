 

Bartleby to Introduce New Math Solver Powered by Wolfram|Alpha

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced an agreement with Wolfram|Alpha to develop a math solver as a new feature in the Company’s bartleby suite of homework help and learning solutions. Powered by Wolfram|Alpha’s best-in-class computation engine, the math solver will allow students to access an interactive digital calculator that provides real-time, step-by-step explanations for even the most advanced math problems.

“As our rapidly growing bartleby suite of digital services continues to gain market acceptance in its mission of helping students learn anywhere and at any time, it is very clear that math is the subject where students require a significant amount of learning support,” said Michael P. Huseby, CEO and Chairman, BNED. “Working with Wolfram Alpha to develop a math solver is a natural expansion of our learning ecosystem, combining Wolfram’s computational knowledge and academic credibility with bartleby’s high-value learning solutions. Importantly, it will ensure that bartleby continues to grow with the students it serves, adding functionality that can meet the urgent demand to even better support students in this subject area.”

As the creators of Mathematica and Wolfram|Alpha, Wolfram has long been a trusted name in education, providing highly sophisticated technical computing solutions to thousands of colleges and universities globally. Leveraging Wolfram|Alpha’s broad knowledge base and demonstrated expertise in solving advanced math problems, the math solver will allow students to input their equations on the bartleby mobile or web platform and receive a detailed explanation in real-time, helping students to understand how to solve the problem on their own. Coupled with the existing step-by-step solution database and expert Q&A already accessible through bartleby, math solver will ensure that – no matter the question – bartleby can provide students with the help they need.

Wolfram Business Development Executive Tom Mayo said, "We are excited to be working with BNED, and to help provide bartleby users with world-class solutions that enable students to study mathematics, chemistry, physics and other curriculums in which Wolfram is a leader. We are certain that bartleby powered by Wolfram will be a game-changer in the homework help space."

“We are thrilled to work with Wolfram Alpha to develop this new tool,” Mr. Huseby continued. “Our companies share a deep history of serving colleges and universities, and Wolfram’s focus on learning will ensure that we are growing the bartleby ecosystem with solutions that help students to develop the knowledge and understanding they need as they move from classrooms to careers.”

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

