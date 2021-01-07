 

Casino Management Systems Market worth $13.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 16:00  |  67   |   |   

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Casino Management Systems Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Accounting, Security and Surveillance, Player Tracking, Hotel and Hospitality, Analytics, and Digital Content Management), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Casino Management Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 6.4 billion in 2020 to USD 13.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period. The evolving lifestyle and societal concerns and increasing use of cashless slot machines and server-based gaming to drive the market growth.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Casino Management Systems Market"

234 – Tables
73 – Figures
260 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1021

By component, the service segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Casino management solutions help casinos to run day-to-day operations smoothly and efficiently. These solutions collect information, store them in the database, and reproduce for making decisions at various points of time. All these solutions are deployed either as an individual system or as an integrated module with other systems in one packaged or bundle offering. Therefore, the solution segment holds the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on application, the security and surveillance to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast Period

Almost all the games in a casino are related to the transaction of some amount of money. Whether a player wins or loses, but the house always wins. That is why casinos are always prone to stealing and cheating. To stop such incidents, casinos implement new technological systems to develop a safe and secure environment, but cheaters never give up. Cheaters try to steal money from the casinos using the same or newer technologies or distinctive methods. That is why casinos keep themselves updated with technological advancements when it comes to security and surveillance. Security and surveillance is broadly comprised of surveillance, access control, and alarm systems. Surveillance is comprised of CCTV cameras, IP cameras, DVR, NVR, and others. Access control includes smart cards, proximity cards, biometrics, and others.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Casino Management Systems Market worth $13.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Casino Management Systems Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Accounting, Security and Surveillance, Player Tracking, Hotel and Hospitality, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
UNION therapeutics A/S receives FDA approval for IND of oral next generation PDE4-inhibitor ...
London Impact Ventures announces $2M seed funding round in virtual food hall, Kitchen Ventures
Veoneer estimates full year 2020 total order book and new order intake
Bolivia has registered Sputnik V vaccine based on Russian clinical trial data
ShePower Sport continues global webinar series on Critical Issues in Women's Sport
KAIST Mobile Clinic Module to Relieve Demand for Negative Pressure Beds
Industrial Automation Oil & Gas Market worth $18.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
GEN inCode Appoints New Chairman
Titel
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions are Needed as Workforce Dynamics Change
Newest LG CordZero ThinQ Vac With New Charging Station Delivers Hassle-Free Cleaning Experience
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments