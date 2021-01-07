Columbia Property Trust Announces the Date of its Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

Live Webcast: https://ir.columbia.reit To access the live audio, listen-only webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of Columbia’s website at least fifteen minutes prior to the start time of the call, in order to register and to download and install any necessary audio software.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) plans to release its results for the period ending December 31, 2020, and provide guidance for 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, February, 18 2021. The Company will broadcast a live audio webcast and conference call later that day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Interactive Teleconference: (825) 312-2053 (U.S. and international) – Conference ID: 4897565

To participate in the interactive teleconference, dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to the call start time to allow for any potential delay. Listeners are encouraged to access this event via webcast rather than telephone.

A replay of the conference call will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.columbia.reit shortly after the call and archived for approximately twelve months.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates value through owning, operating, and developing Class-A office buildings in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased portfolio of 15 properties that contain approximately seven million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and also has approximately eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.

