 

Wells Fargo to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on January 15, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results on Friday, January 15, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m. ET. The results along with a webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings .... In addition to being available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov.

The Company will host a live conference call on Friday, January 15, at 10 a.m. ET. You may listen to the call by dialing 866-872-5161 (U.S. and Canada) or 440-424-4922 (International). The call will also be available online at https://engage.vevent.com/rt/wells_fargo_ao/index.jsp?seid=527.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 2 p.m. ET on January 15 through Friday, January 29. Please dial 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (International) and enter Conference ID: 6849835. The replay will also be available online at https://engage.vevent.com/rt/wells_fargo_ao/index.jsp?seid=527.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.92 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

