 

Casper to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Casper Sleep Inc. (“Casper”) (NYSE: CSPR), the award-winning sleep company, today announced that it will be participating in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. Casper Chief Executive Officer, Philip Krim, along with Chief Financial Officer, Michael Monahan will be making a virtual company presentation on Thursday, January 14th at 12:30 p.m. ET. Management will also be available to speak with institutional investors in one-on-one and group virtual meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available online at ir.casper.com in the “Events and Presentations” section along with slides that will be used during the presentation. Please go to the website at least ten (10) minutes prior to the presentation to register. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

If you have questions about Casper or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact ir@casper.com.

About Casper
 Casper believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture designed in-house by the Company’s award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.

