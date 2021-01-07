 

JBL Celebrates 75 years of Off-the-Charts Audio Excellence

HARMAN International, focused on connected products and technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its world-renowned audio brand, JBL. Over the course of its remarkable history, JBL has remained true to the vision of audio excellence and innovation established by its founder James B. Lansing. A major contributor to many of the music industry’s most iconic events and venues, appreciated by professionals for its superior sound and by consumers for its immersive energy, JBL brings music to life in a way people everywhere can feel.

A PASSION FOR INNOVATION

In the spirit of HARMAN’s mission to create memorable, elevated experiences, innovation is the lifeblood of JBL and has been instrumental to its success. The particularity of that innovation is a meticulous attention to detail. When designing a new product, JBL develops its own solutions, invents its own technologies, and creates its own tools with a willingness to follow the pioneering spirit of innovation wherever it may lead. Over the decades, JBL’s engineers have worked with talent and passion to produce a multitude of groundbreaking technologies, develop industry-leading audio, and set new standards of excellence in design. From the movie theater to the home theater, from Hi-Fi to headphones, from portable speakers to in-car audio, JBL has charted its own path and built a legacy of innovation – garnering Grammy awards, Academy awards, and widespread recognition from the world’s most celebrated musicians and consumers along the way.

“JBL’s innovative design and audio heritage are one of a kind. What other name in the industry has been such a key enabler of musical pop culture and has been able to withstand the test of time? That heritage is largely owed to JBL’s absolute commitment to quality, innovation, and to keeping the consumer front and center,” said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division. “The listener experience has always been JBL’s guiding light and as the decades have gone by, JBL has continuously offered rich and rewarding audio and lifestyle experiences for listeners everywhere.”

AN EXCEPTIONAL HERITAGE

Over the past 75 years, JBL has played a unique role in the history of music, with a special place at the very heart of epic events and pivotal moments – like Woodstock, the Grateful Dead Wall of Sound, and Tomorrowland - alongside some of the world’s greatest talent. JBL’s legacy of exceptional audio began in 1946 with its founder, James B. Lansing, an inspired engineer with a taste for innovation who dared to dream big. From movie theaters to sporting events, from jazz clubs to concert arenas, from record-setting portable speakers to game-changing headphones, JBL has consistently contributed to the evolution of audio reproduction in professional, home, automotive, multimedia applications, and connected technologies. Today, JBL loudspeakers are used in more than half of the world’s movie theaters, sports stadiums, and music venues, and with well over 100 million portable speakers sold globally, JBL is the portable audio leader as well as the fastest-growing headphones brand on the planet.

