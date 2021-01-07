Nearly 70% of Parents Say Online School Fosters “Active Learning”

These are the ingredients that worked together to help students at online schools supported by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) “significantly outperform” traditional brick-and-mortar students during the first four months of the pandemic, data shows.

What’s the secret to a successful online learning experience? According to a report released by EdChoice there are a few, including: 1) access to a technology-rich online platform, 2) experienced online teachers who have access to professional development training, 3) an interactive, standards-aligned curriculum, and 4) rich offline content.

For the report, Dr. Ian Kingsbury, an education fellow at the Empire Center for Public Policy, surveyed more than 10,000 parents of children who enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools. The data concludes that Stride K12-powered students “significantly outperformed [traditional] brick-and-mortar school” students in the areas of communication, classroom management, and active learning.

“What the coronavirus pandemic has laid bare is our nation’s dire need for more effective online learning options,” said Jeanna Pignatiello, Stride’s Senior Vice President and Chief Academic Officer. “Thousands of students, families, teachers, and school districts across the country have turned to Stride K12-powered schools to find high-quality, personalized learning solutions that meet their needs during this unprecedented time. And the evidence is clear—these are programs that work.”

Additional report findings include:

Online students enrolled in a Stride K12-powered school participated in active learning more frequently than their peers. For example, 68% of parents with a student enrolled in a Stride K12-powered school reported their student(s) participated in group projects or team-based tasks at least two times per month. Sixty-nine percent of parents with a student not enrolled in a full-time Stride K12-powered school reported their student(s) never had this experience.

Ninety-two percent of parents with a student enrolled in a Stride K12-powered school reported that instructors were skilled in preventing and managing disruptions, compared to 27% of parents with a student enrolled in remote learning through a traditional brick-and-mortar school.

Respondents were almost three times (94% compared to 33%) as likely to report that instructional materials “worked well for learning” when enrolled at a Stride K12-powered school.

Respondents were 6.5 times more likely to say their students learned more through an online school.

Fully prepared and equipped to deliver high-quality instruction during the pandemic, most schools powered by Stride K12-powered programs continued uninterrupted through Spring 2020. With strong initial onboarding programs, among many other initiatives, Stride K12-powered schools had consistent student engagement rates between 2019 and 2020. These tools provided students with much-needed stability in an otherwise unpredictable time.