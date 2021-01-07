Eastman Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast, and Release of Additional Information
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):
|Financial Results Release:
|
Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021
Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com,
News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.
Webcast and
Teleconference:
Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.
- Advance slides and prepared remarks: posted Thursday, Jan. 28, evening at investors.eastman.com
- Webcast: investors.eastman.com for link to live webcast and to view accompanying slides;
Teleconference: Dial-in number +1 323-794-2588
Passcode: 4526034
Replay:
A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at investors.eastman.com.
Telephone replay available continuously beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Jan. 29, 2021 through 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Feb. 8, 2021, at 888-203-1112 or +1 719-457-0820, passcode 4526034.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005576/en/Eastman Chemical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare