Phunware to Double Location Based Services Software Coverage at Baptist Health South Florida

Contract Expansion Adds Over 3 Million Square Feet

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has closed a contract expansion for its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform and patented MaaS Location Based Services (LBS) at Baptist Health South Florida (BHSF) through its channel partnership with Presidio .



Founded in 2003, Presidio is a leading information technology solutions provider that assists nearly 7,000 middle market, enterprise and government clients in harnessing technology innovation and simplifying information technology complexity to digitally transform their businesses and drive return on information technology investment. Founded in 1960, Baptist Health South Florida operates seven hospitals and 50 outpatient and urgent care centers, including approximately 23,000 employees and more than 4,000 physicians making it Florida’s second largest employer.

Presidio’s expanded deployment of Phunware’s MaaS platform at BHSF enables even more patients, staff members and visitors to seamlessly engage with critical healthcare functions and navigate across an additional 3.1 million square feet of medical facilities, bringing the total MaaS LBS coverage to 6.3 million square feet and the total contract value to more than $1 million. Phunware’s patented MaaS LBS software and beacon maintenance solution delivers proximity, sub one-second, real-time blue dot indoor positioning, navigation and wayfinding functionality across BHSF campuses and facilities while simplifying and streamlining the underlying beacon deployment and management for both BHSF facility staff and administrators. The software is not only ADA compliant , addressing the needs of anyone who is visually impaired, hearing impaired or wheelchair bound, but it also transitions seamlessly between indoor and outdoor environments as well.

“Baptist Health South Florida’s leadership is further raising the bar for digital transformation in healthcare, truly tech-enabling the entire patient experience at their facilities,” said Alan S. Knitowski , President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “We are thrilled to support a channel partner like Presidio, who is committed to ensuring that BHSF is able to effectively implement cutting-edge technology standardized on our MaaS LBS software and mobile infrastructure.”