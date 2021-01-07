EQT and Verdane announce intention to merge FocusVision and Confirmit

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT and Verdane to merge FocusVision and Confirmit to create a leader in the Market Research, Customer and Employee Experience industries

The combined company will provide a one-stop-shop of complementary software solutions and offer greater benefits to existing and new customers

EQT and Verdane are committed to invest in the combined company to support accelerated growth in North America and Europe

EQT and Verdane are pleased to announce the merger of their respective portfolio companies FocusVision, majority owned by EQT Mid Market US, and Confirmit. The combined company will be led by Confirmit CEO Kyle Ferguson and supported by members of both the FocusVision and Confirmit management teams.

FocusVision offers a comprehensive suite of experience insights software solutions, including advanced survey, online interview and focus groups, and online qualitative research community solutions to get brands close enough to their customers to have a full understanding of Customer Truth - how they think, feel, and act.



Confirmit offers market research, customer experience and employee engagement software solutions to turn insight into stories that fuel action. Confirmit delivers the flexibility and power that customers need to understand and manage experiences, emotions, and behaviors so they are always one step ahead.



The merger will harness the scale and scope of two complementary organizations and enable the combined business to provide better solutions to its customers on a global basis. Together, EQT and Verdane will support investments in best-of-breed technology solutions, ranging from data collection to reporting and action capabilities, and accelerate innovation initiatives. Moreover, the two companies will combine their digital infrastructure and technology capabilities, which will increase efficiencies and deliver new opportunities to the benefit of both existing and new customers.

Kyle Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, Confirmit, said: "At Confirmit, we imagine a future where every action is initiated by the right decision at the right time. No data silos. No unknowns. Just accurate, visual insights, in real time, helping to make businesses smarter. This merger will make that a reality. We will create a world class organization that brings real value to our clients and colleagues alike."