ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against QuantumScape Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – QS

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for QuantumScape investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the QuantumScape class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2017.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) the Company’s battery technology was not sufficient for electric vehicle performance as it would not be able to withstand the aggressive automotive environment; (3) the Company’s battery technology likely provided no meaningful improvement over existing battery technology; (4) the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles (5) the successful commercialization of the Company’s battery technology was subject to much more significant risks and uncertainties than defendants had disclosed; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants materially overstated the value and prospects of the Company’s battery technology. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 8, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2017.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

