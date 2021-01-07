GATX Corporation Sets Date for 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

To participate by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the GATX conference call. To listen via webcast, click the link on GATX’s homepage, www.gatx.com.

CHICAGO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) will report results for the 2020 fourth quarter prior to market open on Jan. 26, 2021. GATX will hold a conference call to review the results later that morning. Investors may listen to the call via telephone or over the internet as follows:

Replay Information Time: Starting at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time), Jan. 26, 2021 Domestic Dial-In: 1-888-203-1112 International Dial-In: 1-719-457-0820 Access Code: 5315539 Web Access: The replay will also be available at www.gatx.com

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE

Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.