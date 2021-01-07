 

DGAP-News TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces appointment to the supervisory board

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces appointment to the supervisory board

07.01.2021 / 16:50
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT TO THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Berlin, 07 January 2021 - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (the "Company" or "TLG") announces that Mr. David Maimon was appointed as a third member of the supervisory board of the Company effective as of January 5, 2021 until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on 28 May 2021.

Contact
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
E-Mail: IR@TLG.DE

About the Company

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. The portfolio comprises mainly office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations. In 2020, TLG merged with Aroundtown SA (AT1) which is the controlling shareholder of TLG.


