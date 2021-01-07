 

Deadline Reminder Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Restaurant Brands International, Inc. (QSR)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 17:00   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 19, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Restaurant Brands International, Inc. (“Restaurant Brands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: QSR) common stock between April 29, 2019 and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Restaurant Brands investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Restaurant Brands is a Canadian corporation with over 27,000 Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories.

On October 28, 2019, the Company announced disappointing financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019. Specifically, Restaurant Brands and its executives acknowledged that “results at Tim Hortons were not where we want them to be with global comparable sales dipping into negative territory” and admitted that “discounting [associated with Tims Rewards] is slightly more than offsetting the traffic levels,” leading to “softness in sales.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.59, or 3.8%, to close at $65.86 per share on October 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Restaurant Brands' “Winning Together Plan” was failing to generate substantial, sustainable improvement within the Tim Hortons brand; (2) the “Tims Rewards” loyalty program was not generating sustainable revenue growth as increased customer traffic was not offsetting promotional discounting; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Restaurant Brands common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 19, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

