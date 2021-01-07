Community Health Systems to Participate in 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) today announced that management will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held January 11 – 14, 2021.

The investor presentation will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, 3:30 p.m. Central time, on Thursday, January 14, 2021, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net, and a replay will be available using that same link.