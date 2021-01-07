Premier Financial Corp. to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings on January 26 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on January 27

At 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, Premier Financial Corp. will host a conference call at which Donald P. Hileman, CEO, Gary M. Small, President, and Paul D. Nungester, Executive Vice President and CFO, will discuss the fourth quarter and year-end results. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-877-444-1726.

Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) announced today that it intends to report fourth quarter and year-end results on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.PremierFinCorp.com and at major financial information sites.

Internet access to the call is also available (in listen-only mode) at the following URL:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/pfc210127.html

The replay of the conference call will be available at www.PremierFinCorp.com until 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022. For those without internet access, the earnings release will be available by fax or mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call Premier Financial Corp. Investor Relations at 419-782-5104.

About Premier Financial Corp.|

Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, operates 78 branches, 12 loan offices and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as Home Savings Bank). First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio including James & Sons Insurance in Youngstown, Ohio. For more information, visit the company’s website at PremierFinCorp.com.

