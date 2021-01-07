HomeStreet Schedules Year End and Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:HMST), the parent company of HomeStreet Bank, will conduct its quarterly earnings conference call on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EST. Mark K. Mason, Chairman, President and CEO, and John M. Michel, Executive Vice President and CFO, will discuss year end and fourth quarter 2020 results and provide an update on recent events. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties may register in advance at http://dpregister.com/10151012 or may join the call by dialing 1-877-508-9589 (1-855-669-9657 in Canada and 1-412-317-1075 internationally) shortly before 1:00 p.m. EST.

A rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after the conference call by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering passcode 10151012.