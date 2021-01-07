 

BIC Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For December 2020    

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For December 2020

CLICHY – January 07, 2021

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for December 2020 :

-       No transactions for December 2020.

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello, Conté, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out, and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Sophie Palliez-Capian – V.P., Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
Investor Relations Press
Sophie Palliez-Capian + 33 6 87 89 33 51
sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

 

Michele Ventura +33 1 45 19 52 98
michele.ventura@bicworld.com 		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise + 33 7 85 88 19 48 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac : + 33 6 89 87 61 39 isegonzac@image7.fr

2021 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

Full-Year 2020 Results 17 February 2021 Conference call and Webcast
Q1 2021 Results 28 April 2021 Conference call
2021 AGM 19 May 2021 Meeting
H1 2021 Results 29 July 2021 Conference call
Q3 2021 Results 28 October 2021 Conference call

 

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
BIC: CHANGE OF CAPITAL AND CANCELLATION OF SHARES
21.12.20
BIC: Nomination of second Director representing the employees
17.12.20
BIC and Exane BNP Paribas pioneer the first European Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Share Buyback Program
15.12.20
BIC: Closing of the Rocketbook acquisition
15.12.20
BIC sells PIMACO, its Brazilian Adhesive Label Business, to Grupo CCRR  