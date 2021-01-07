- No transactions for December 2020.

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello, Conté, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out, and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

2021 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

Full-Year 2020 Results 17 February 2021 Conference call and Webcast Q1 2021 Results 28 April 2021 Conference call 2021 AGM 19 May 2021 Meeting H1 2021 Results 29 July 2021 Conference call Q3 2021 Results 28 October 2021 Conference call

