McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting

La Motte-Fanjas, on January 7th, 2021 – 05.45 pm CET – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329) specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment.

Due to the health crisis and to the administrative measures in force on the day of the convening of the shareholders’ general meeting prohibiting, pursuant to Decree n°2020-310 dated October 29th, 2020, gatherings of people, and in accordance with the provisions of Ordinance n°2020-321 dated March 25th, 2020, and in particular with article 4 of this Ordinance, whose duration was extended by Decree n°2020-925 dated July 29th, 2020, and as extended and amended by Ordinance n°2020-1497 dated December 2nd, 2020, the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting (the “General Meeting”) was held today, under the chairmanship of Mr. Pascal Mauberger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of McPhy, in camera, without the physical presence of the shareholders, at McPhy’s head office, 1115 Route de Saint-Thomas - 26190 La Motte-Fanjas upon convocation of the Board of Directors. Live and replay of the General Meeting was also provided by McPhy.

In this context, McPhy’s shareholders were able to cast their vote by correspondence or give a proxy using the voting form.

With a quorum of 42.10% (i.e. 11,728,438 shares out of the 27,855,480 voting shares), McPhy’s shareholders have very broadly adopted all of the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors and in particular the appointments of two new board members, in the context of the share capital increase announced on October 14th, 2020:

  • appointment of Chart Industries Inc., represented by Mrs. Jillian Evanko, as director of McPhy; and
  • appointment of Technip Energies B.V., represented by Mr. Jean-Marc Aubry, as director of McPhy.

Resolution n°3 relating to the authorization and delegation to be given to the Board of Directors in order to enable it to intervene on the shares of McPhy (Determination of the terms in accordance with Article L. 225-209 of the French commercial code) was also approved by majority vote. In this regard, the Board of Directors of McPhy will meet within the next days to implement the share buyback program.

Next financial communication

2020 annual revenues release, on January 26, 2021, after markets close.

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

CONTACTS

NewCap  
 

Investor Relations

Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu
  

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu   

 


Attachment


Disclaimer

