 

Assystem Half-year liquidity contract statement

Paris, 7 January 2021,

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2020:
-    23,190 shares
-     € 454,362.73

-    Number of executions on buy side on semester: 481
-     Number of executions on sell side on semester: 522
-     Traded volume on buy side on semester: 19,326 shares for € 445,697.96
-     Traded volume on sell side on semester: 22,929 shares for € 539,466.83

As a reminder:
•    the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account:
-     26,793 shares
-     € 360,593.86

-     Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,132
-     Number of executions on sell side on semester: 773
-     Traded volume on buy side on semester: 51,053 shares for € 1,258,051.02
-     Traded volume on sell side on semester: 37,679 shares for € 926,370.83

•   the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
-     22,970 shares
-     € 923,444.41

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM
Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A is listed on Euronext Paris. For more information please visit www.assystem.com
Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACT

     Philippe Chevallier
     CFO & Deputy CEO
     Tél : +33 (0)1 41 25 28 07


  Buy Side   Sell Side  
  Number of
executions 		Number of
shares 		Traded volume in EUR   Number of
executions 		Number of
shares 		Traded volume in EUR  
 
Total 481 19,326 445,697.96   522 22,929 539,466.83  
02/07/2020 - - -   10 672 15,456.00  
03/07/2020 - - -   2 27 621.00  
06/07/2020 1 1 22.85   27 901 21,038.35  
07/07/2020 2 38 904.40   7 600 14,430.00  
08/07/2020 17 1,247 28,344.31   1 51 1,162.80  
09/07/2020 2 200 4,450.00   2 73 1,671.70  
10/07/2020 1 1 22.50   6 377 8,614.45  
13/07/2020 6 356 7,999.32   1 1 22.75  
 
14/07/2020 5 299 6,616.87   2 2 44.80  
15/07/2020 1 1 22.20   2 52 1,164.80  
16/07/2020 - - -   2 2 44.80  
17/07/2020 1 1 22.35   7 249 5,607.48  
20/07/2020 2 100 2,230.00   - - -  
21/07/2020 6 201 4,552.65   10 699 15,895.26  
22/07/2020 4 131 2,971.08   4 201 4,582.80  
23/07/2020 9 270 6,102.00   4 104 2,355.60  
 
24/07/2020 - - -   4 102 2,315.40  
27/07/2020 15 506 11,385.00   2 117 2,665.26  
28/07/2020 5 295 6,519.50   2 44 981.20  
29/07/2020 1 100 2,200.00   12 465 10,369.50  
30/07/2020 22 901 19,948.14   7 140 3,140.20  
31/07/2020 21 800 17,384.00   1 49 1,085.35  
03/08/2020 8 189 4,035.15   2 2 43.30  
 
04/08/2020 - - -   7 326 7,097.02  
05/08/2020 1 1 21.80   15 595 13,084.05  
06/08/2020 1 1 22.15   6 117 2,592.72  
07/08/2020 5 105 2,310.00   - - -  
10/08/2020 6 411 9,017.34   - - -  
 
11/08/2020 2 5 108.90   1 1 21.90  
12/08/2020 1 1 21.80   1 1 21.80  
13/08/2020 1 1 22.10   1 1 22.10  
14/08/2020 1 1 22.10   6 275 6,118.75  
 
18/08/2020 6 108 2,365.20   1 1 22.10  
 
19/08/2020 1 1 21.85   1 1 21.85  
 
20/08/2020 - - -   2 4 88.80  
21/08/2020 1 1 22.15   4 142 3,159.50  
24/08/2020 2 94 2,133.80   22 1,452 33,221.76  
25/08/2020 - - -   10 668 15,985.24  
26/08/2020 1 100 2,390.00   1 6 145.20  
 
27/08/2020 - - -   4 100 2,420.00  
28/08/2020 6 195 4,631.25   - - -  
31/08/2020 1 5 118.50   - - -  
01/09/2020 8 313 7,352.37   1 1 23.90  
02/09/2020 7 288 6,652.80   1 27 639.90  
 
03/09/2020 1 1 23.60   1 1 23.60  
04/09/2020 1 1 23.60   1 1 23.60  
07/09/2020 - - -   10 435 10,300.80  
08/09/2020 2 101 2,353.30   4 253 6,028.99  
09/09/2020 7 388 9,098.60   2 100 2,370.00  
10/09/2020 - - -   9 101 2,404.81  
11/09/2020 3 113 2,654.37   5 384 9,154.56  
14/09/2020 2 45 1,066.50   - - -  
15/09/2020 4 153 3,610.80   - - -  
16/09/2020 3 201 4,683.30   3 200 4,750.00  
17/09/2020 2 101 2,373.50   1 1 23.80  
18/09/2020 4 200 4,670.00   1 1 23.55  
21/09/2020 17 807 18,439.95   - - -  
22/09/2020 - - -   4 245 5,627.65  
23/09/2020 3 201 4,707.42   17 956 22,437.32  
24/09/2020 8 501 11,618.19   2 2 47.06  
25/09/2020 4 148 3,384.76   1 1 23.15  
28/09/2020 1 1 23.05   11 600 14,070.00  
29/09/2020 3 100 2,370.00   7 400 9,572.00  
30/09/2020 - - -   1 2 48.20  
01/10/2020 - - -   4 189 4,564.35  
02/10/2020 3 164 3,913.04   1 9 218.25  
05/10/2020 4 54 1,283.58   1 6 145.20  
06/10/2020 2 28 663.60   4 85 2,048.50  
07/10/2020 6 126 3,008.88   2 110 2,662.00  
08/10/2020 3 130 3,088.80   1 1 23.85  
09/10/2020 13 601 14,021.33   1 1 23.75  
12/10/2020 - - -   1 1 23.60  
13/10/2020 7 354 8,092.44   1 1 23.30  
14/10/2020 2 92 2,079.20   1 1 22.75  
15/10/2020 14 210 4,735.50   1 1 23.00  
16/10/2020 3 100 2,250.00   2 174 4,008.96  
19/10/2020 12 500 11,140.00   - - -  
20/10/2020 15 433 9,461.05   1 1 22.20  
21/10/2020 7 369 7,940.88   1 1 21.80  
22/10/2020 1 1 21.35   4 124 2,693.28  
23/10/2020 4 300 6,390.00   1 1 21.80  
26/10/2020 5 349 7,318.53   2 28 593.60  
27/10/2020 2 51 1,060.80   - - -  
28/10/2020 9 572 11,703.12   5 203 4,191.95  
29/10/2020 1 28 568.40   13 446 9,312.48  
30/10/2020 - - -   21 814 17,525.42  
02/11/2020 - - -   6 185 4,079.25  
03/11/2020 2 21 455.70   - - -  
04/11/2020 4 179 3,873.56   13 707 15,766.10  
05/11/2020 - - -   1 1 22.70  
06/11/2020 1 1 22.70   7 117 2,658.24  
09/11/2020 - - -   15 776 17,995.44  
10/11/2020 2 32 710.40   - - -  
11/11/2020 1 63 1,398.60   8 300 6,870.00  
12/11/2020 1 1 23.25   1 1 23.25  
13/11/2020 - - -   2 2 46.80  
16/11/2020 - - -   12 698 16,542.60  
17/11/2020 - - -   2 100 2,410.00  
19/11/2020 2 152 3,613.04   - - -  
23/11/2020 2 25 600.00   2 100 2,410.00  
24/11/2020 7 156 3,701.88   1 1 24.00  
25/11/2020 3 101 2,483.59   23 1,600 39,408.00  
26/11/2020 - - -   2 100 2,510.00  
27/11/2020 10 408 10,020.48   5 300 7,500.00  
30/11/2020 10 392 9,600.08   3 100 2,510.00  
01/12/2020 4 100 2,440.00   4 67 1,681.70  
02/12/2020 - - -   1 1 25.00  
03/12/2020 - - -   3 134 3,333.92  
04/12/2020 - - -   5 298 7,479.80  
07/12/2020 - - -   3 100 2,530.00  
08/12/2020 - - -   2 4 101.60  
09/12/2020 - - -   17 895 23,091.00  
10/12/2020 6 501 12,900.75   12 901 23,795.41  
11/12/2020 11 399 10,354.05   2 200 5,230.00  
14/12/2020 - - -   6 300 7,920.00  
15/12/2020 19 574 14,889.56   - - -  
16/12/2020 3 26 668.20   - - -  
18/12/2020 - - -   3 71 1,846.00  
21/12/2020 23 900 22,680.00   - - -  
22/12/2020 1 1 24.80   1 1 24.80  
23/12/2020 3 200 4,930.00   1 1 25.20  
24/12/2020 2 100 2,500.00   3 38 957.60  
28/12/2020 - - -   5 300 7,500.00  
30/12/2020 3 57 1,413.60   1 1 25.05  
31/12/2020 3 145 3,585.85   1 1 24.85  

