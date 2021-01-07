SoFi, A Leading Next-Generation Financial Services Platform, to Become Publicly-traded via Merger with Social Capital Hedosophia

Social Finance, Inc. (“the Company” or “SoFi”), a leading next-generation financial services platform, has entered into a definitive agreement with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (“SCH”) (NYSE: IPOE), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, to bring a major consumer-focused financial technology business to the public markets. The transaction values the Company at an equity value of $8.65 billion post-money.

SoFi is a member-centric, one-stop shop for financial services, including loan refinancing, mortgages, personal loans, credit cards, insurance, investing and deposit accounts, that has allowed more than 1.8 million members to borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money since its inception. SoFi’s full suite of financial products offers members the speed, selection, content and convenience that only an integrated digital platform can provide and allows them to manage their financial lives in one application, all on their phone.

SoFi’s consumer offering is augmented by its ownership and independent operation of Galileo, one of the leading providers of critical technology infrastructure services, including customer-facing and back-end capabilities, to fast-growing financial services providers. Galileo has approximately 50 million accounts on its platform.

SoFi’s consumer and enterprise businesses are highly complementary, enabling SoFi to provide faster product innovation and speed of service to both SoFi members and the customers of Galileo’s clients. SoFi has experienced rapid acceleration with this strategy and has achieved six consecutive quarters of year-over-year member growth.

SoFi received preliminary, conditional approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for a national bank charter in October 2020. If SoFi obtains final regulatory approval to own a bank, it would have a lower cost of funds to further support SoFi’s growth.

SoFi delivered over $200 million in total net revenue in the third quarter of 2020 and is on track to generate approximately $1 billion of estimated adjusted net revenue in 2021, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 60 percent, and full-year adjusted EBITDA profitability.

The Company’s world-class management team, led by CEO Anthony Noto, will continue to lead SoFi following the transaction.

Management Comments

Anthony Noto, Chief Executive Officer of SoFi, said:

“SoFi is on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our ecosystem of products, rewards and membership benefits all work together to help our members get their money right. With the secular acceleration in digital-first financial services offerings, SoFi is the only company providing a comprehensive solution all in one app. The new investments and our partnership with Social Capital Hedosophia signify the confidence in our strategy, the momentum in our business, as well as the significant growth opportunity ahead of us. We look forward to helping more people get their money right in the years to come.”