HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31   

7 January 2021

Announcement of Intention to Utilise Over-Allotment Facility and Offer Update

On 2 September 2020, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million, together with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (the “Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus (the “Prospectus"), which was published by the Company on 2 September 2020.

Under the terms and conditions of the Offer, as set out in the Prospectus, the directors of the Company have the ability (at their discretion), to increase the number of Shares available for subscription to raise further amounts under the Offer of up to £10 million.

The Company has received valid applications in excess of £19 million and, accordingly, the directors of the Company are pleased to announce that they intend to utilise the £10 million Over-allotment Facility.

Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.

Copies of the Prospectus are available until the Offer closes from:

The Company's website at www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk

The National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information please contact:

Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Fund Management

Tel: 020 7523 4837


