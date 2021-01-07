More Verizon customers in more places get access to 5G on their phone and in their home

More customers in more places will ring in the new year with access to Verizon 5G on their phone and in their home

Verizon 5G Home Internet to expand to parts of six new markets: Arlington, TX; Miami, FL; Anaheim, CA; Phoenix, AZ; San Francisco, CA and St. Louis, MO.

Customers will now have access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service in Colorado Springs, CO; Columbia, SC and Knoxville, TN.

Verizon’s Nationwide 5G service, built with the most advanced technology available in the industry, is available for 230 million people in 2,700 US cities

5G Home and wireless customers can get up to 12 months of the brand new discovery+ streaming service.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced more 5G for all. Customers who received access to Verizon’s Nationwide 5G service last year, built with the most advanced technology available in the industry, will now have access to Verizon’s expanded coverage of 5G Ultra Wideband, the world’s fastest 5G* and 5G Home Internet. Beginning January 14, customers in parts of Arlington, TX; Miami, FL; Anaheim, CA; San Francisco, CA and St. Louis, MO can sign up for Verizon’s blazing fast 5G Home Internet . Beginning January 28th, customers in Phoenix, AZ will have access to the super fast home internet service. Also later this month customers in parts of Colorado Springs, CO; Columbia, SC and Knoxville, TN will have access to the unprecedented performance of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service.

“We ended 2020 with 2,700 cities with Nationwide 5G service serving 230 million people, 61 cities with Ultra Wideband service, and 12 cities with access to our 5G Home service; and we’re not slowing down,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon. “We’re rolling out new services to more customers continuing the digital transformation Verizon has been driving.”

These days, fast, reliable home Internet changes everything. 5G Home Internet is ideal for people working remotely and connecting on video conference platforms, like BlueJeans, schooling at home or streaming their favorite tv show or movie. It’s super fast, with max download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, depending on location, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps.***