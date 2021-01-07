 

Harris Williams Advises TricorBraun on its Pending Sale to Ares Management Corporation and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 18:16  |  49   |   |   

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising TricorBraun, a portfolio company of AEA Investors LP (AEA), on its pending sale to funds managed by Ares Management Corporation’s Private Equity Group (Ares) and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers’). TricorBraun is North America’s largest primary packaging distributor and one of the largest providers of packaging in the world. The transaction is being led by Bob Baltimore, Graham Gillam and Bill Greven of the Harris Williams Specialty Distribution Group and Brandt Carr and Dan Savage of the firm’s Industrials Group.

“Having worked with TricorBraun previously, it has been impressive to witness the company’s continued success under the management team and AEA’s leadership,” said Bob Baltimore, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We are proud to have worked with AEA and management on another successful transaction and are excited to watch the company build on its leadership position with the support of its new partners.”

“Keith Strope, executive chairman of TricorBraun, Court Carruthers, president and CEO of TricorBraun, and the rest of the management team have fantastic new partners in Ares and Ontario Teachers’, and we are excited to see what the future holds for the company as the preeminent distribution platform in the packaging sector,” said Graham Gillam, a director at Harris Williams. “We continue to see strong private equity demand for market leading distribution platforms.”

TricorBraun is North America’s largest primary packaging distributor and one of the largest providers of packaging in the world. The company serves consumer packaged goods companies, from cutting-edge start-ups to the world’s most iconic brands, and is a critical packaging provider for the essential personal care and household cleaning, food and beverage, and healthcare/nutraceutical industries. From rigid to flexible packaging, stock and custom capabilities, and countless options of materials, industries, and markets served, TricorBraun’s range of packaging solutions sets it apart. Serving customers since 1902, TricorBraun has grown to $1.5 billion in annual sales, with more than 1,100 team members in 50 locations throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

Seite 1 von 3


PNC Financial Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harris Williams Advises TricorBraun on its Pending Sale to Ares Management Corporation and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising TricorBraun, a portfolio company of AEA Investors LP (AEA), on its pending sale to funds managed by Ares Management Corporation’s Private …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
STORE Capital to Participate in the Capital One Securities REIT Conference
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Medical Properties Trust Announces Public Offering of 32,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
Walgreens Boots Alliance Accelerates VillageMD Investment and Large-Scale Rollout of Primary Care ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Harris Williams Advises LYNX Franchising on Its Sale to MidOcean Partners
04.01.21
Harris Williams Advises Brady Industries on its Sale to Individual FoodService
04.01.21
Harris Williams Advises Knox Lane on its Strategic Investment in Fingerpaint
23.12.20
Harris Williams Advises Inmark Packaging on its Investment from Kelso & Company
23.12.20
Harris Williams Advises FitzMark on its Majority Recapitalization by Calera Capital
23.12.20
Harris Williams Advises TractManager on its Sale to symplr
15.12.20
Harris Williams Advises Appalachian Railcar Services, LLC on its Sale to Cathcart Rail, LLC