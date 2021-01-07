 

Clover Health and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Announce Closing of Business Combination

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (“Clover”), an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE: IPOC) ("SCH"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today completed their previously announced business combination to form one of the nation’s fastest growing publicly-traded Medicare Advantage insurers. The newly formed company is named Clover Health Investments, Corp. (“Clover Health” or the “Company”) and its shares of Class A common stock and warrants will start trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) under the new ticker symbols “CLOV” and “CLOVW,” respectively.

The business combination, which has an enterprise value of approximately $3.7 billion, will provide significant capital for the Company to scale and improve health outcomes for seniors across the United States. SCH shareholders approved the transaction at an extraordinary general meeting on January 6, 2021.

“Today marks an important milestone in Clover Health’s mission to improve every life by enabling improved clinical decision making and achieving affordability in healthcare in the U.S.,” said Vivek Garipalli, CEO and Co-Founder of Clover Health. “As a public company, we will continue to pioneer a fundamentally different approach in the Medicare Advantage and Medicare space – investing in technology and partnering closely with physicians to help them make critical decisions for their patients at the point of care – with an overarching commitment to creating value for all stakeholders.”

Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO and Founder of SCH, said: "On behalf of the SCH team, I am thrilled to announce the closing of this transaction and bring Clover Health to the public markets. Vivek, Andrew and their team have created a next-generation Medicare Advantage company that combines wide access to healthcare with a technology-enabled operating model. We are confident that Clover Health will continue to empower physicians to deliver better care and better outcomes for all its members and look forward to partnering with them in this next stage of growth.”

Clover’s management team, led by CEO and Co-Founder Vivek Garipalli and President and Co-Founder Andrew Toy, will continue to lead the newly formed company. Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder and CEO of SCH, will act as a senior advisor to the Company’s management.

Trading is expected to begin on the Nasdaq on January 8, 2021, under the new ticker symbol “CLOV” for Clover Health Class A common stock and “CLOVW” for the Clover Health warrants.

Connaught acted as financial advisor, Credit Suisse acted as placement agent and capital markets advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal advisor to SCH. Citigroup acted as financial advisor, placement agent and capital markets advisor. J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor and capital markets advisor. Jefferies LLC also acted as financial advisor. Blueshirt Capital Advisors acted as capital markets advisor and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP acted as legal advisor to Clover.

