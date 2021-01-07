 

Frost & Sullivan Experts Unveil the Top 5 Growth Opportunities for Energy & Environment in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 18:45  |  28   |   |   

Upcoming webinar to outline critical areas expected to transform the industry

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year kicks off, many of the Energy & Environment sector priorities have accelerated due to the ongoing pandemic. Governments are actively using this opportunity to generate a green economic recovery to enable the adoption of new sustainable solutions that boost renewable energy usage, lower the carbon footprint of buildings and help fully implement a circular economy. For this to be achieved, the right decisions will need to be made and the best available technology solutions harnessed.

Frost & Sullivan experts John Raspin, Partner, and Jonathan Robinson, Energy Research Director, can provide insight into exciting new opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments expected for the new year. Join them for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Energy & Environment Industry for 2021," on January 14 at 10 a.m. EST.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/539

Attend this briefing to:

  • Examine the energy transition and uncover where investor priorities lay for 2021.
  • Learn if sustainability and circular economy will regain momentum in the new year.
  • Explore how AI-powered building solutions will impact how we live and work in a post-COVID world.
  • Discuss the latest progress in terms of electrification of transport, industry and buildings.
  • Identify the drivers furthering the adoption of service-based business models.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti. 

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Press Contact: 

Jaylon Brinkley
Frost & Sullivan     
+1 (210) 247 2481
jaylon.brinkley@frost.com

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frost & Sullivan Experts Unveil the Top 5 Growth Opportunities for Energy & Environment in 2021 Upcoming webinar to outline critical areas expected to transform the industry SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As the new year kicks off, many of the Energy & Environment sector priorities have accelerated due to the ongoing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
UNION therapeutics A/S receives FDA approval for IND of oral next generation PDE4-inhibitor ...
Veoneer estimates full year 2020 total order book and new order intake
KAIST Mobile Clinic Module to Relieve Demand for Negative Pressure Beds
Industrial Automation Oil & Gas Market worth $18.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
GEN inCode Appoints New Chairman
Winhealth Pharma and TWiB Enter into Strategic Licensing Partnership on AC-203
Turbine Raises EUR 5.7M to Advance Simulation-first Oncology Pipeline
Novo Holdings participates in BioGeneration Ventures IV Fund
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Sugar Balance Review: Miracle Ingredients Supplement To Reverse Type II Diabetes
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments