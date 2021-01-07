Frost & Sullivan Experts Unveil the Top 5 Growth Opportunities for Energy & Environment in 2021

Upcoming webinar to outline critical areas expected to transform the industry

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year kicks off, many of the Energy & Environment sector priorities have accelerated due to the ongoing pandemic. Governments are actively using this opportunity to generate a green economic recovery to enable the adoption of new sustainable solutions that boost renewable energy usage, lower the carbon footprint of buildings and help fully implement a circular economy. For this to be achieved, the right decisions will need to be made and the best available technology solutions harnessed.

Frost & Sullivan experts John Raspin, Partner, and Jonathan Robinson, Energy Research Director, can provide insight into exciting new opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments expected for the new year. Join them for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Energy & Environment Industry for 2021," on January 14 at 10 a.m. EST.