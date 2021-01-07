 

Consolidated Communications Awarded 2020 Unified Communications Excellence Award

07.01.2021   

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its ProConnect as a recipient of the 2020 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

ProConnect is Consolidated’s easy-to-use unified communications solution with collaboration tools that empower workers to stay connected, with uninterrupted access to information from anywhere, on any device. ProConnect’s user-friendly features are delivered from the cloud, making integrated HD audio and video, messaging, screen sharing, file sharing and conferencing available on PCs, browsers, tablets and mobile phones.

“To collaborate at their best, geographically dispersed teams need the right technology to help them achieve their goals,” said Tom White, chief technology officer for Consolidated Communications. “Through our fast, reliable, fiber network, Consolidated delivers a wide range of quality data and voice solutions – like ProConnect Unified Communications – that effectively connect people, provide access to the information they need and improve productivity.”

“Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “It’s inspiring to see such commitment to excellence and I look forward to seeing future innovation from Consolidated Communications. And I am so impressed with Consolidated’s commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace.”

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,300 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

