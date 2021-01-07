Petroteq Announces Amendment to Previous Debt Conversion

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petroteq Energy Inc. (“Petroteq” or the “Company”) ‎‎(TSXV:PQE; ‎OTC:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces an amendment to the agreement it announced on December 28, 2020 with an arm’s length lender in respect of a debenture issued by Company to the lender on July 19, 2019 that matured on October 19, 2020 and a debenture issued by Company to the lender on September 17, 2019 that matured on December 17, 2020.



Under the amended agreement (i) the lender will only be converting the interest under the debentures into shares (581,026) at a deemed price of US$0.039 per share, (ii) the lender will not be converting the principal (US$490,000) under the debentures into shares at US$0.039 per share and instead has agreed to extend the maturity date of each debenture by 12 months with the conversion price of such debentures being increased from US$0.037 to US$0.0475, and (iii) in consideration for the amendments to the debentures, the Company will issue the lender 1,000,000 warrants exercisable for up to 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at US$0.0475 per share with 500,000 maturing on October 19, 2021 and 500,000 maturing on December 17, 2021.