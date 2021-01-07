 

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“the Company”), the holding company of First Midwest Bank, today announced the following schedule and contact information for its 2020 fourth quarter and full year earnings release and conference call:

  • Earnings Release: Tuesday, January 26, 2021, after the market close, by GlobeNewswire distribution and the Company’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com.
  • Conference Call: Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. ET. Listen-only mode, via telephone and Internet broadcast on the Company’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com.

  • Dial-in Numbers: U.S. (877) 507-0639; International (412) 317-6003. Participants should ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. Please call 10 to 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

  • Telephone Replay: U.S. (877) 344-7529; International (412) 317-0088; Conference ID: 10151130. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 8:00 A.M. ET on April 20, 2021.

  • Web Replay: Access the web replay by selecting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 8:00 A.M. ET on April 20, 2021.

About the Company

The Company (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with over $21 billion of assets and an additional $13 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and the Company’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest Bank operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa and other markets in the Midwest. Visit the Company at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACTS:
   
Investors
Patrick S. Barrett
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
(708) 831-7231
pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com 		Media
Maurissa Kanter
SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
(708) 831-7345
maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com

Disclaimer

